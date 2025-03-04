AFRICA
Sudan's army captures strategic bridge in Khartoum
The Sudanese army has seized the eastern side of a strategic bridge in the capital Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Sudan's army has regained control of many territories from RSF / AA
The Sudanese army seized the eastern side of a strategic bridge in the capital Khartoum on Tuesday from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A military statement said army forces regained control of the eastern side of the Manshia Bridge in eastern Khartoum.

The army released a video showing a military commander checking his forces at the entrance of the bridge.

The Manshia Bridge was the last bridge held by the RSF on the Blue Nile.

Regained control of nine bridges

The army has regained control of nine bridges that connect three key cities in Khartoum, except the Jebel Aulia Bridge on the White Nile in southern Khartoum.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army statement.

On Monday, the army advanced into the East Nile district in Khartoum and captured several governmental sites there.

The Sudanese army has made major military gains against the rebel faction in several regions in recent months.

War death toll

In Khartoum State, which consists of three cities, the army now controls Bahri in the north, most of Omdurman in the west, and 75% of Khartoum city, where the presidential palace and international airport are located.

However, the RSF still maintains positions in the eastern and southern neighbourhoods of Khartoum.

Sudan has been embroiled in a war between the Sudanese army and the RSF since mid-April 2023, killing more than 20,000 people and displacing 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

