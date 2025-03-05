Rwanda accused Germany on Tuesday of politicizing development cooperation after announcing sanctions against the East African country over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Germany earlier Tuesday joined the US and UK in issuing sanction measures against Rwanda over the conflict.

The German Foreign Office said Rwandan troops are still operating in eastern Congo and supporting the M23 rebel group, thus violating the country’s sovereignty.

“Therefore, Germany’s Federal Economic Cooperation Ministry is putting new financial commitments on hold and currently reviewing our bilateral development cooperation with Rwanda,” it said.

Kigali in response noted that Rwanda “regrets Germany’s politicisation of development cooperation,” saying it undermines African-led peace efforts in eastern Congo.

‘Germany responsible for instability’

“The politicisation of development cooperation by Germany’s caretaker government is wrong and counterproductive,” said the Foreign Ministry statement.

“Countries like Germany that bear a historical responsibility for the recurring instability in this region should know better than to apply one-sided, coercive measures.”

The M23 rebel group has intensified its territorial control in eastern Congo since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Congo and the UN accuse Rwanda of backing the rebel group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

Close to 80,000 people have fled armed clashes in eastern Congo into neighbouring countries, including about 61,000 who have arrived in Burundi since January this year, according to the UN Refugee Agency.



