AFRICA
1 min read
Türkiye, Zambia to collaborate on water management
Türkiye's Ambassador to Zambia, Huseyin Barbaros Dicle hinted the collaboration move after a meeting with Zambian officials.
Türkiye, Zambia to collaborate on water management
The cooperation between Zambia and Türkiye is expected to focus on sustainable water management.
March 5, 2025

Türkiye said it was looking at collaborating with Zambia in promoting sustainable water management and sanitation.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Zambia, Huseyin Barbaros Dicle, made the remarks in the capital Lusaka on Tuesday after meeting with Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu.

"We had a productive meeting with honorable Collins Nzovu, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation. We discussed cooperation issues in the fields of sustainable water management and sanitation," said Dicle.

Turkish foreign minister welcomes Zambian counterpart - TRT Afrika

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia, in Ankara.

🔗

Nzovu appreciated Dicle's courtesy call and indicated that Zambia looked forward to Türkiye's support in developing technology aimed at enhancing water conservation mechanisms.

The southern African nation is recovering from a debilitating drought in the 2023/2024 season and now seeks to apply techniques such as water harvesting as a means of sustainable water management.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us