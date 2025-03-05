Türkiye said it was looking at collaborating with Zambia in promoting sustainable water management and sanitation.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Zambia, Huseyin Barbaros Dicle, made the remarks in the capital Lusaka on Tuesday after meeting with Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu.

"We had a productive meeting with honorable Collins Nzovu, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation. We discussed cooperation issues in the fields of sustainable water management and sanitation," said Dicle.

Nzovu appreciated Dicle's courtesy call and indicated that Zambia looked forward to Türkiye's support in developing technology aimed at enhancing water conservation mechanisms.

The southern African nation is recovering from a debilitating drought in the 2023/2024 season and now seeks to apply techniques such as water harvesting as a means of sustainable water management.