Egypt’s foreign minister has hinted that Israel is trying to evade its obligations under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

"The sincere joint efforts made by Egypt and Qatar succeeded in reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza in January, which includes three stages" each lasting 42 days, Badr Abdelatty told the Qatari state news agency QNA.

“So far, only the first phase has been implemented, but now a party (Israel) is attempting to back out of its obligations,” he added.

“Egypt and Qatar share a joint responsibility, alongside the US, to maintain pressure and ensure negotiations for the second phase move forward,” Abdelatty said.

Refused to enter negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to enter negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Instead, he wants to extend the first phase of the deal.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza on Sunday, shortly after the first phase of the ceasefire deal ended.

Palestinian group Hamas has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abide by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately start negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.

“There are obligations on both parties in the ceasefire agreement, and each must uphold them, especially Israel, to complete all three phases,” Abdelatty said.

Release of hostages

He emphasised that Egypt and Qatar expect the US to play its role in ensuring Israel abides by the deal and that negotiations for the second phase begin without delay.

“We have successfully secured the release of some hostages, and now we must push forward to complete the second and third phases, ensuring the release of all remaining captives and remains held in Gaza,” he said.

“In return, Israel must fulfill its commitments, particularly by allowing the full delivery of humanitarian, medical and shelter aid, and releasing the agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners,” he added.

At an emergency Arab summit hosted by Egypt on Gaza on Tuesday, leaders reaffirmed in their final statement the urgent need to fully implement the ceasefire agreement, leading to a permanent end to Israeli war and a complete withdrawal from the territory.

Gaza reconstruction

The summit also approved a five-year, $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents. However, Israel and the US rejected the initiative, backing a separate plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly called to “take over” Gaza and resettle its population to develop it into a tourist destination. His plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war since October 2023.

The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on January 19.

Arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.