US suspends visa processing in Zimbabwe
The United States has stopped processing most visas in Zimbabwe until further notice, its embassy in the capital Harare said on Wednesday.
The United States has temporarily suspended processing of visas at its embassy in Zimbabwe. / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2025

The United States has stopped processing most visas in Zimbabwe until further notice, its embassy in the capital Harare said on Wednesday, citing unspecified concerns with the government.

"We have paused routine visa services in Harare while we address concerns with the Government of Zimbabwe," the embassy said in a post on X. It said the move was not a travel ban and that current visas would remain valid.

The government of the Southern African country did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The pause took effect on August 7, according to a notice on the US State Department's website, which said it applied to all visa services with the exception of most diplomatic and official visas.

Travel restrictions

Recommended

US President Donald Trump's administration has restricted travel from a number of African countries, saying it is working to prevent visa overstay and misuse.

Zimbabwe had a visa overstay rate of 10.57% in 2023, according to a US Department of Homeland Security report.

Starting this week, the US will require visa applicants from Zambia and Malawi to pay bonds of up to $15,000 for some visitor visas. The Trump administration has also paused visa processing in Niger.

SOURCE:Reuters
