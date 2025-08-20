AFRICA
Mediators 'appalled' by humanitarian situation in Sudan
Mediators say they are appalled by the continuous deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and are calling for urgent action.
Sudan is experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises after war broke out in the country in April 2023. / Photo: AP
August 20, 2025

Mediators say they are appalled by the continuous deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and are calling for urgent action by the warring parties to protect civilians.

The mediators, known as the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group, include the United States, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, among others.

"The ALPS group urgently reiterates that international humanitarian law must be fully respected," the ALPS Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This includes the obligations to protect civilians, including humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets, as well as to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need," the ALPS Group added.

SOURCE:Reuters
