WORLD
1 min read
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, founder of the luxury brand carrying his name, has died at the age of 91, the company announced on Thursday.
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91. / Photo: Reuters
September 4, 2025

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, founder of the luxury brand carrying his name, has died at the age of 91, the company announced on Thursday.

Armani passed away "peacefully surrounded by his loved ones," the statement said, adding that he remained active in his work until his final days.

Recommended

He founded the Giorgio Armani brand in 1975, expanding it from fashion to lifestyle and design.

His family and employees will continue leading the company "while respecting and maintaining his values," the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us