Traders in Tanzania have been protesting since Monday in reaction to government’s plan to introduce levies which they claim is oppressive.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa of Tanzania is expected to meet striking traders in Kariakoo market district on Wednesday to address their concerns and hopefully get the market to re-open its doors for business.

Kariakoo market is the largest market in the nation’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and attracts more than 200,000 people daily, according to data from the Kariakoo Market Corporation (KMC).

The traders are also calling for an end to regular arrest of traders by police officers.

On Monday, local media reported the traders held placards that read: "We need freedom for our business.”

On Tuesday, traders closed their shops for 12 hours, demanding to see President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whom they say is the only person who can provide a solution to their problems.