AFRICA
18 killed in Chad violent attacks
Officials in government said 12 of those killed on Wednesday were civilians, while six were suspected bandits.
chad police / Photo: Reuters
May 18, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Eighteen people died on Wednesday at a village in southwestern Chad in a suspected bandit attack.

Twelve of the victims were locals, while six were suspected bandits, authorities in Logone Oriental Region said. The attack happened in Makate village.

Area government official, Djimet Blama Souck, told journalists that police managed to repulse the suspected bandits.

“Nine residents died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Security officers killed six bandits and arrested eight,” said Souck. It remains unclear how the Wednesday attack was executed.

Logone Oriental Region borders Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

Chad’s transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, said he was saddened by the news.

“I want to sincerely extend my condolence to families of victims and also congratulate security forces who succeeded to neutralise and arrest these bandits before they crossed the border," he said on Thursday while addressing residents of Massenya.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
