AFRICA
2 min read
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 people in eastern DRC
ADF rebels armed with machetes have killed at least 52 civilians in the Beni and Lubero areas of eastern DRC in recent days, UN and local officials said on Monday.
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 people in eastern DRC
ADF rebels, armed with crude weapons, raided villages in eastern DRC and killed more than 50 people in mid-August 2025. / Photo: AFP
August 18, 2025

ADF rebels armed with machetes and hoes have killed at least 52 civilians in the Beni and Lubero areas of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in recent days, UN and local officials said.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels were taking revenge on civilians after suffering defeats by Congolese forces, Lieutenant Elongo Kyondwa Marx, a regional Congolese army spokesperson, said.

"When they arrived, they first woke the residents, gathered them in one place, tied them up with ropes, and then began to massacre them," Macaire Sivikunula, chief of Lubero's Bapere sector, told Reuters over the weekend.

About 30 civilians were killed in the village of Melia alone, Alain Kiwewe, a military administrator for the Lubero territory, told Reuters.

Women and children among victims

"Among the victims were children and women, while several houses were set on fire," he said.

Recommended

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the attacks by the ADF between August 9 and 16, the mission's spokesperson said on Monday.

The attacks killed at least 52 civilians, including eight women and two children, and the toll could rise as the search is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in DR Congo's mineral-rich east.

Anti-ADF operations

DR Congo's army and its ally, Uganda, have intensified operations against the ADF in recent weeks.

In late July, ADF rebels killed 38 people in an attack on a church in eastern DR Congo.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us