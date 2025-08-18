August 18, 2025
Burkina Faso has declared United Nations regional coordinator Carol Flore-Smereczniak persona non grata over a UN report alleging violations against children in the West African country, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
Burkinabe authorities were neither involved in the preparation of the UN report, titled "Children and Armed Conflict in Burkina Faso", nor informed of the study's conclusions before publication, he said in a statement.
The government accused the United Nations of making baseless assertions and stating falsehoods in the report, without citing relevant investigations or court rulings.
There was no immediate response to requests for comment from UN officials in Geneva and New York.
SOURCE:Reuters