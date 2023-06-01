AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Angola doubles petrol prices in latest review
The Angolan government said removal of subsidy on fuel would free up funds for development in key sectors such as education, health and social security.
Angola doubles petrol prices in latest review
The Angolan government said it will gradually do away with petroleum subsidy. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 1, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Petrol prices in Angola have shot up almost twice as the government phases out fuel subsidy programme.

From Friday, a litre of petrol will retail at 300 kwanzas ($0.51), from the current 160 kwanzas ($0.27).

The Minister of Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Junior, said at a press conference in the capital Luanda on Thursday that the prices of diesel and kerosene will, however, remain unchanged.

Nunes said the amount of money the government spent on petroleum subsidy in 2022 alone was 92 per cent of the total spending on education and health ministries combined.

“The removal of the fuel subsidy programme will allow for more investments to be done in key sectors such as education, health, social security, job creation and social housing,” said Nunes, adding that removal of the subsidies will be gradual.

The minister said the longstanding subsidy programme was becoming more unsustainable by the day.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us