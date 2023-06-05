Police in Nigeria say at least 30 people were killed in weekend raids on six villages in Sokoto state, a region that has witnessed deadly clashes carried out by armed groups.

Sokoto police spokesman, Ahmad Rufai, said attackers on motorcycles "killed eight people in Raka, seven in Bilingawa, six in Jaba, four in Dabagi, three in Raka Dutse and two in Tsalewa villages".

Local residents are quoted as saying the death toll was higher in the attacks they said were reprisals for their refusal to pay protection money to the bandits.

Kasimu Musa, a resident of Raka Dutse, said the communities "buried 36 people yesterday (Sunday) who were killed by the bandits".

“The bandits imposed levies on their communities and meant to take charge and dictate to residents what and what not to do,” Bashar Kalenjeni told a local outlet.

The attackers are suspects are reported to have launched their attacks from forests that stretch into neighbouring Niger.

Communal violence is just one security challenge facing recently sworn in President Bola Tinubu who won a February presidential ballot marred by opposition accusations of vote rigging.

The area has for several years been wracked by deadly conflict between herders and farmers over grazing and water rights.

The conflict has spiralled into broader criminality with gangs of so-called bandits, comprising mostly herders, carrying out deadly raids on villages to steal livestock, kidnap for ransom and burn homes after looting them.

There has been an increase in tit-for-tat killings between the bandits and vigilante groups set by local communities in recent times, prompting the state authorities to attempt peace negotiations.