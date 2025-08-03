Senegal said Saturday that it is positioning new gendarmerie units in the east of the country as it faces growing security threats along its border with Mali.

Terrorist attacks early last month in western Mali included an assault on Diboli, a border community less than 500 metres from the town of Kidira in Senegal. The attacks were claimed by JNIM terrorist group.

Senegal's National Gendarmerie said in a post on Facebook it had opened new units in Tambacounda, Kedougou and Saraya in ceremonies this week conducted by the minister of the armed forces, General Birame Diop.

The new units are meant to address "cross-border crime, trafficking of all kinds, and the many security challenges specific to this part of the country", the post said.

Nighttime bikes ban