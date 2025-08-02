​​​​​​The death toll in Angola's unrest has risen to 30 as President João Lourenço lamented the loss of life from a three-day bus and taxi drivers' strike.

The injury tally also was up to 277, including 110 police officers, with Lourenço saying acts of violence, vandalism and looting were carried out by “irresponsible citizens” manipulated by “anti-patriotic organizations.”

"There were also threats and coercion against peaceful citizens to not travel or report to work, even using their own means of transportation and not being taxi drivers. This is serious, this is a crime, punishable and condemnable," Lourenço said in a national address on Friday.

He highlighted a reduction in the supply of essential goods and services to the population and unemployment as other consequences of looting during the riots.