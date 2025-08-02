The death toll in Angola's unrest has risen to 30 as President João Lourenço lamented the loss of life from a three-day bus and taxi drivers' strike.
The injury tally also was up to 277, including 110 police officers, with Lourenço saying acts of violence, vandalism and looting were carried out by “irresponsible citizens” manipulated by “anti-patriotic organizations.”
"There were also threats and coercion against peaceful citizens to not travel or report to work, even using their own means of transportation and not being taxi drivers. This is serious, this is a crime, punishable and condemnable," Lourenço said in a national address on Friday.
He highlighted a reduction in the supply of essential goods and services to the population and unemployment as other consequences of looting during the riots.
Lourenço, however, said 23 years after the end of the armed conflict, and in the year the country celebrates half a century of independence, any more pain and mourning for Angolans was intolerable and unacceptable.
"These acts can only be understood as acts of sabotage. Clearly, the law enforcement authorities acted within the scope of their duties and order was promptly restored. Life has returned to normal," he said, adding that the government would step in to support companies whose businesses were affected by the unrest.
The unrest, predominantly in the national capital of Luanda, was sparked after minibus and taxi drivers protested a fuel hike emanating from the government's gradual cutdown on subsidies beginning in 2023.