WORLD
1 min read
Israeli troops kill 20 Palestinians, including 15 waiting for food aid, in Gaza
Israeli troops have killed 20 Palestinians, including 15 who were waiting for food aid, in Gaza, medical sources said on Sunday.
Israeli troops kill 20 Palestinians, including 15 waiting for food aid, in Gaza
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 have devastated Gaza, leaving it on the verge of famine. / Photo: AA
August 3, 2025

At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Sunday, including 15 who were shot dead while waiting for humanitarian aid in southern and central Gaza, according to medical sources.

Nine victims were targeted near aid distribution centres in northern Rafah, the sources told Anadolu.

Six more Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when Israeli forces targeted people waiting for aid near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

Two others were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Amal neighbourhood of Khan Younis, while three more were killed in artillery shelling that hit a civilian gathering in Shejaiya neighbourhood, Gaza City.

Recommended

Brutal offensive

The Israeli army also continued heavy shelling in central Khan Younis throughout the day, according to local sources.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing more than 60,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The military campaign has devastated Gaza, and brought it on the verge of famine.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us