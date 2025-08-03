At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Sunday, including 15 who were shot dead while waiting for humanitarian aid in southern and central Gaza, according to medical sources.

Nine victims were targeted near aid distribution centres in northern Rafah, the sources told Anadolu.

Six more Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when Israeli forces targeted people waiting for aid near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

Two others were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Amal neighbourhood of Khan Younis, while three more were killed in artillery shelling that hit a civilian gathering in Shejaiya neighbourhood, Gaza City.