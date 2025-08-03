AFRICA
Ghana donates humanitarian aid to Palestine
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama calls on international community to ensure the protection of lives in Palestine and provide critical humanitarian aid.
The food aid was handed over to the Palestinian ambassador to Ghana Abdul Fattah Ahmed Khalil al-Sattari in Accra. / Others
August 3, 2025

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has presented 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for onward delivery to Palestine, where Israel's continued genocidal war has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza amid starvation.

The aid, including cocoa products made in Ghana, was received by the Palestinian ambassador to Ghana Abdul Fattah Ahmed Khalil al-Sattari, who expressed heartfelt gratitude.

‘‘We appreciate this support. All of us know that in Gaza now there is starvation and genocide,’’ Ambassador al-Sattari said.

In his speech at the event in Accra on Friday, President Mahama condemned the killings in Gaza by Israel as well as decried the displacement of Palestinians.

Ghana supports two-state solution

''It (the food aid) is both symbolic and practical. It is symbolic because cocoa is one of Ghana's treasured commodities. It is practical because cocoa is a powerful superfood,'' Ghana News Agency quoted the president as saying.

''We sincerely hope that these cocoa products will provide comfort, nourishment and a tangible expression of our solidarity to the families facing an unimaginable hardship,’’ President Mahama said.

''It is in our collective interest as a global community to preserve lives, to protect dignity and uphold the tenets of justice and peace,'' he added.

''We, therefore, urge the international community not to relent in its support for all efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region and provide critical humanitarian assistance to those affected.''

President Mahama emphasised his country’s support for a two-state solution.

''We remain firm in our support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Palestinian question. This is in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions,'' the Ghanaian leader said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
