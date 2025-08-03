Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has presented 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for onward delivery to Palestine, where Israel's continued genocidal war has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza amid starvation.

The aid, including cocoa products made in Ghana, was received by the Palestinian ambassador to Ghana Abdul Fattah Ahmed Khalil al-Sattari, who expressed heartfelt gratitude.

‘‘We appreciate this support. All of us know that in Gaza now there is starvation and genocide,’’ Ambassador al-Sattari said.

In his speech at the event in Accra on Friday, President Mahama condemned the killings in Gaza by Israel as well as decried the displacement of Palestinians.

Ghana supports two-state solution

''It (the food aid) is both symbolic and practical. It is symbolic because cocoa is one of Ghana's treasured commodities. It is practical because cocoa is a powerful superfood,'' Ghana News Agency quoted the president as saying.

''We sincerely hope that these cocoa products will provide comfort, nourishment and a tangible expression of our solidarity to the families facing an unimaginable hardship,’’ President Mahama said.