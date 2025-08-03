President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has urged lawmakers to declare "genocide" had occurred in the conflict-hit east of the country, long affected by armed violence.

His call came amid talks between the DRC and neighbouring Rwanda after both countries in June signed a peace deal, following a fresh surge of unrest early this year when M23 rebels captured key eastern cities.

"I solemnly call upon both houses of parliament to examine as soon as possible the adoption of an official resolution proclaiming the recognition of genocide committed on our territory," Tshisekedi said on Saturday.

He argued that the deaths of thousands during the fighting met criteria set out in the 1948 Convention against genocide, and pledged to campaign in international forums for it to be applied to eastern DRC.

DRC, Rwanda to cooperate on economic lines