President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has urged lawmakers to declare "genocide" had occurred in the conflict-hit east of the country, long affected by armed violence.
His call came amid talks between the DRC and neighbouring Rwanda after both countries in June signed a peace deal, following a fresh surge of unrest early this year when M23 rebels captured key eastern cities.
"I solemnly call upon both houses of parliament to examine as soon as possible the adoption of an official resolution proclaiming the recognition of genocide committed on our territory," Tshisekedi said on Saturday.
He argued that the deaths of thousands during the fighting met criteria set out in the 1948 Convention against genocide, and pledged to campaign in international forums for it to be applied to eastern DRC.
DRC, Rwanda to cooperate on economic lines
Eastern DRC, a region with abundant natural resources including minerals such as cobalt and gold, has been plagued by non-state armed groups for more than 30 years.
The peace deal with Rwanda is yet to be implemented. The DRC and Rwanda on Friday reached an outline economic cooperation accord, according to the United States, which oversaw the peace agreement.
The "economic integration framework" they initialled should be effective by the end of September, the US State Department said.
Since February, the M23 rebels has halted an advance that at one point threatened to take the group all the way to the capital, Kinshasa, in the west of the country.
Kinshasa and the M23 have given themselves until August 8 to start talks on a comprehensive peace accord, meant to be signed by August 17.