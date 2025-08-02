Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said the country achieved a record $25 billion worth of exports in July.

“We achieved the highest monthly export figure in our history this July. This marks not only the highest July export figure ever recorded but also the highest 12-month cumulative goods export volume in our nation’s history,” Bolat told a press conference in the province of Samsun on Saturday.

He highlighted another positive development, noting a slowdown in the pace of monthly import growth and a significant narrowing of the foreign trade deficit in July, compared to the same month last year and June.

He added that the export-to-import coverage ratio also improved.

“This is what we call a ‘legendary month,’ six major achievements in one. We reached an all-time high in monthly exports at $25 billion, up from $22.5 billion in July last year, an increase of $2.5 billion, or 11 percent. This gain also contributed an additional $2.5 billion to our 12-month cumulative exports,” he said.

Bolat said exports in July saw an increase of $4.5 billion compared to June, adding that the next target is to reach $26 billion in monthly exports.

“Our extraordinary efforts are reinforcing the process of rebalancing and stabilising our economy,” he emphasised.

Continuing trade diplomacy