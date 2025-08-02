Nigeria’s Dangote Group has appointed David Bird, a former Shell executive and ex-CEO of 0Q8 refinery in Oman, as chief executive of its refinery and petrochemical division, the company said on Saturday, as it accelerates its pan-African growth strategy.

Bird, whose appointment took effect on August 1, brings over three decades of industry experience, including a 14-year stint at Shell where he oversaw the $12 billion Prelude FLNG project.

His appointment comes as Dangote’s $20 billion refinery complex in Lagos, the world’s largest single-train facility, ramps up output following its commissioning in January 2024.

With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, it is Africa's biggest refinery.

Nigeria's Business Day was first to report on Bird's appointment on Friday.

Operational setbacks