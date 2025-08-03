Egyptians will cast their votes for senators on Monday and Tuesday.
The two-day vote beginning will elect 200 of the 300 seats in the upper chamber of parliament, with the remaining third appointed directly by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Among the elected seats, 100 are reserved for individual candidates, while the other 100 are decided in a closed list vote, in which the winning political parties choose the lawmakers who fill the seats.
The 13-member "National List for Egypt" pro-government coalition is led by Mostaqbal Watan (Nation's Future) party – which currently dominates parliament – and the National Front party, led by former minister Essam al-Gazzar.
More than 400 candidates contesting
Gazzar's newly formed party brings together former government officials and has the financial backing of businessman Ibrahim al-Organi.
Egyptians received brief text messages reminding them of the vote from the Homat al-Watan (Defenders of the Nation) party, also part of the coalition.
The National List grouping also includes historical opposition parties, such as the liberal Wafd and leftist Tagamoa, which are now aligned with the incumbent government.
More than 400 candidates are competing for the 100 seats reserved for individuals.
Results to be announced on September 4
Two years after the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime leader Hosni Mubarak, Egypt adopted a unicameral parliamentary system and dissolved the Senate, but reinstated it six years later, in 2019.
While its opinions are technically consultative, lawmakers say they are typically followed by the more influential lower house of parliament.
Results from the first round of the Senate vote are expected on August 12, with a second round scheduled for later in the month.
The final results will be announced on September 4.
Five-year mandate
The chamber will sit for five years, with a quota of at least 10% of its seats reserved for women.
Parliamentary elections for the lower chamber are due to follow in November.