Egyptians will cast their votes for senators on Monday and Tuesday.

The two-day vote beginning will elect 200 of the 300 seats in the upper chamber of parliament, with the remaining third appointed directly by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Among the elected seats, 100 are reserved for individual candidates, while the other 100 are decided in a closed list vote, in which the winning political parties choose the lawmakers who fill the seats.

The 13-member "National List for Egypt" pro-government coalition is led by Mostaqbal Watan (Nation's Future) party – which currently dominates parliament – and the National Front party, led by former minister Essam al-Gazzar.

More than 400 candidates contesting

Gazzar's newly formed party brings together former government officials and has the financial backing of businessman Ibrahim al-Organi.

Egyptians received brief text messages reminding them of the vote from the Homat al-Watan (Defenders of the Nation) party, also part of the coalition.

The National List grouping also includes historical opposition parties, such as the liberal Wafd and leftist Tagamoa, which are now aligned with the incumbent government.

More than 400 candidates are competing for the 100 seats reserved for individuals.