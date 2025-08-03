Nurses in Nigeria's public hospitals suspended their seven-day "warning strike" on Saturday after reaching an agreement with the government over the implementation of their demands, the nurses' union said.

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives said in a statement that the government has responded to their demands and provided "clear timelines" for putting them in place, but added that they would be monitoring the implementation of the signed memorandum of understanding.

The nurses began the action on July 30, threatening to scale it up to an indefinite strike if their demands were not met within the seven days. They are demanding higher pay, better working conditions, and increased recruitment.