By Brian Okoth

The warring parties in the ongoing Sudanese conflict have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire, according to a joint statement issued by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed to the ceasefire after a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The temporary truce will begin at 6am Khartoum Time on Saturday.

“The parties agreed that during the ceasefire they will refrain from prohibited movements, attacks, use of aircraft or drones, aerial bombardment, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces, and will refrain from seeking military advantage during the ceasefire,” the statement posted on Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account says.

“They also agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country.”

Confidence-building bid

The two mediating governments – USA and Saudi Arabia – said they were aware of previous failed ceasefire agreements, urging the rival parties to honour the latest accord.

“The facilitators share the frustration of the Sudanese people about the uneven implementation of previous ceasefires.

“The facilitators proposed this latest initiative in an effort to break the cycle of violence. If observed, the 24-hour ceasefire will provide an important opportunity to deliver humanitarian assistance and for the parties to undertake confidence-building measures which could permit resumption of the Jeddah talks.”

The mediators warned that they would discontinue peace facilitation if the warring parties defy the ceasefire notice.

“Should the parties fail to observe the 24-hour ceasefire, facilitators will be compelled to consider adjourning the Jeddah talks,” said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs ministry.

The war in Sudan is in its second month after the government backed-military and the paramilitary forces clashed on April 15 in a dispute over control.

At least 600 people have died in the ongoing war, with more than 700,000 displaced so far.