Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are set to resume talks supported by the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

News agency Reuters, quoting Al Arabiya TV, said the two sides had agreed to indirect talks without providing details. The army and RSF have not commented on this latest development.

The fighting between the military factions is now in its eighth week and has caught civilians in the crossfire, cutting off their access to basic services.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have repeatedly brokered agreements that have led to ceasefire deals that have always been violated.

A one-week ceasefire deal agreed to in late May was punctuated by air raids, gunfire, and explosions merely hours after the rival generals made the pact.

Sudan’s army leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, says he has met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, where he emphasized the need for the RSF to exit hospitals, public facilities, and homes.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said Sunday he had spoken with Farhan and expressed his support for opening up humanitarian corridors. Neither leader, however, mentioned restarting talks.

More than 400,000 civilians have been driven across Sudan's borders and more than 1.2 million out of Khartoum and other cities.