By Brian Okoth

The Kenyan government will allow Djiboutian nationals to enter the country visa-free, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Djibouti Presidential Palace on Sunday, Ruto said the move will allow free movement of people to boost trade between the two countries.

“I am firmly committed to eliminating the barriers imposed by the visa requirements for Djiboutian citizens travelling to Kenya,” he said.

“Therefore, Kenya has concluded necessary procedures to enable visa-free visits for citizens of Djibouti to Kenya.”

Ruto, however, did not reveal in his statement when the visa-free entry into Kenya by Djiboutian nationals will take effect.

Under the current immigration laws, Djiboutian citizens require a passport copy, passport photo, proof of accommodation and proof of travel to acquire a Kenyan visa.

Direct flights

Ruto further said his administration and the Djiboutian government were finalising on plans to resume direct flights between the two countries.

“The restoration of air connectivity will undoubtedly have a profound impact on enhancing trade between our two nations,” he said.

Ruto also said Kenya was working closely with Djibouti in the education sector, pledging to allow 300 Djiboutian students admission into Kenyan universities. He stated that the foreign students will pay the same amount of fee as Kenyans.

Ruto further said that Kenyan nationals teaching English language would seek job opportunities in Djibouti as the receiving country reciprocates by sending teachers of French language to Kenya.

Other sectors that will benefit from the two countries’ cooperation, according to the Kenyan leader, are energy, the arts, youth affairs, and tourism.

He said Djibouti has allowed a Kenyan energy firm to drill two geothermal wells in the country, with phase one of the project already complete.

Sudan conflict

Raising concerns about ongoing war in Sudan, Ruto said the governments of Kenya and Djibouti have agreed to work with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to “develop a concrete proposal to help bring an end to the conflict ahead of the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly Heads of State and Government”.

President Ruto is in Djibouti for a two-day visit ahead of Monday’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State summit.

Ruto is being hosted by Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

President Guelleh in his speech on Sunday said his government and the Republic of Kenya “share privileged ties of solidarity, cooperation and friendship, woven by the thread of history and common belonging to the same region”.

Discussion about the ongoing war in Sudan is expected to feature prominently during the IGAD convention as the Eastern Africa and Horn of Africa nations seek a peaceful end to the war.

The conflict-marred Sudan is a member state of IGAD alongside Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

Sudan has been in turmoil since April 15 when the government backed-military and the paramilitary forces clashed over control as the country warmed up for a return to civilian democracy.