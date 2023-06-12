BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Scrapping fuel subsidy to save Nigeria 'from going under' - Tinubu
The fuel subsidy was among the top campaign issues in the last presidential election.
Scrapping fuel subsidy to save Nigeria 'from going under' - Tinubu
Scrapping of the fuel subsidy sparked panic buying by motorists which led to a temporary shortage of petrol. / Photo: Reuters
June 12, 2023

Nigeria's new President Bola Tinubu on Monday said his decision to remove a popular petrol subsidy would impose an extra burden on citizens but this would free up money for education, regular power supply, transport infrastructure and healthcare.

The subsidy had kept petrol prices cheap for decades in Africa's biggest economy but it became increasingly costly for the country - the government spent $10 billion last year - leading to wider budget deficits and driving up government debt.

Petrol prices have nearly tripled in Nigeria, angering unions and causing a spike in transport costs. It has also hit small businesses and millions of households who rely on petrol generators for power due to intermittent grid supply.

In his first public comments since announcing the petrol subsidy removal after his swearing in on May 29, Tinubu said Nigerians should bear the decision to "save our country from going under."

'Extra burden'

"I admit that the decision will impose extra burden on the masses of our people. I feel your pain," said Tinubu, in a broadcast to mark Democracy Day.

"The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives."

He did not give a timeline of when this would happen.

Scrapping the fuel subsidy was among the top reforms that Tinubu promised during the presidential election campaign.

Rating agencies Fitch and Moody's have said Tinubu's readiness to confront the fuel subsidy and plans to unify the country's multiple exchange rates was positive for the economy.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us