Niger nationalises country's only gold mine
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have taken measures in recent years to exert more control over their resources.
Abdourahamane Tiani came to power in 2023 after a military takeover. / Others
August 9, 2025

Niger's government has announced the nationalisation of the country's sole industrial gold mine, accusing its Australian operator of "serious breaches" as the West African country seeks greater control of natural resources.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali have severed relations with many foreign mining companies in recent years, with Niger nationalising the local branch of French uranium giant Orano in June.

Australian group McKinel Resources Limited took control of the Societe des mines du Liptako (SML) gold mine, situated on the bank of the River Niger, in 2019 after purchasing a majority stake from a public firm.

"In view of serious breaches (and) with a view to saving this highly strategic company, the state of Niger has taken the decision to nationalise SML," said an order from Niger’s President General Abdourahamane Tiani, read on state television on Friday.

‘Increased debt’

"This measure is in line with the vision of the president of the republic, which is to promote the full appropriation of its natural resources by the Nigerien people," it said.

In 2023, industrial gold production at the mine amounted to 177 kilogrammes, while artisanal production in the country totalled 2.2 tonnes, according to a report by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Niger said since McKinel's takeover of SML, the mine has fallen into an "alarming economic situation".

The government criticised the Australian firm for failing to implement a $10 million investment plan which it said has led to tax and wage arrears, worker layoffs and "significant increased debt", as well as production stoppages.

