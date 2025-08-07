Somalia has updated its identification requirements for domestic flights to require travellers to produce a valid national identification card.

Furthermore, people applying for a Somali passport will from next month be required to present a valid ID Card.

The government made the announcement on Wednesday after a meeting between the Somali Immigration and Citizenship Agency (HSJ) and the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) in the capital, Mogadishu.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, focused on aligning the services of both agencies and implementing a nationwide strategy for the national ID Card.