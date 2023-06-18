Thrilling football actions are expected to be unleashed as 18 countries draw fangs and claws in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday.

In total, 24 national teams have been fighting to participate in the delayed 2023 AFCON tournament scheduled to take place next year in Ivory Coast.

Senegal, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia and hosts Ivory Coast have already qualified. Sunday's matches will seal the fate of more countries.

Rwanda vs. Mozambique

The Amavubi of Rwanda will be playing at home against the Mambas of Mozambique at 13:00 local time at the Kigali Pele Stadium.

Rwanda have lost all their previous games. This means even if the win Sunday's match against Mozambique, they will not qualify for the AFCON tournament.

Mozambique also lost their last game at home against Senegal’s The Lions of Teranga but could still qualify if they win this game and the next.

Tanzania vs. Niger

Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, for their part, will slug it out against the Ménas of Niger at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, at 16:00 local time.

Both teams have had a slow start in the qualification rounds, with Niger in more danger as they have lost all of their away matches so far and will be looking to pick up at least a point as the qualification bouts continue.

Madagascar vs. Ghana

The black stars of Ghana, who are four-time winners of AFCON, will travel east of the continent for their duel against the Bareas of Madagascar at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium at 17:00 local time.

With two rounds of matches to play, Ghana sit in first place in Group E with 8 points following two wins against Madagascar and Angola, and two draws in their games against Central African Republic and Angola.

Eswatini vs. Togo

Excitement will also bubble in Eswatini as the King's Shield hold forth against the Sparrow Hawks of Togo at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa, at 17:00 local time.

Togo is under pressure to win this game and get three points after the draw in their last match against Burkina Faso, while Eswatini, who are third on the table, will try hard to beat Togo to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Sierra Leone vs. Nigeria

Sierra Leone’s national team, the Leone Stars, will host Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, at 16:00 local time.

This game will be an intense battle, as victory will guarantee the Super Eagles their place in Ivory Coast, while the Leone stars also need all the three points to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

Other games

Algeria’s Desert Warriors will travel the distance to meet the Cranes of Uganda at the Stade de Japoma in the Cameroonian capital, Douala, at 18:00 EAT.

Cabo Verde’s Blue Sharks will try to take the game against the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Cabo Verde national stadium in the capital Praia at 16:00 local time.

The Red Devils of Congo Brazzaville will draw claws with the Eagles of Mali at 17:00 local time at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in the capital, Brazzaville.

The Panthers of Gabon will host the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo at 19:00 local time at the Stade de Franceville.

The top two finishers in each group will advance to AFCON, while the bottom two in each group are eliminated.