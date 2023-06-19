Some 150 medical students from war-hit Sudan students have been relocated to Tanzania to complete their final year of studies, according to local reports.

The students from the University of Medicine, Science, and Technology (UMST) in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, were on Monday received at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

They are in their fifth year of study that requires practical training, the head of the hospital Mohamed Janabi, is quoted as saying.

Expert doctors will supervise their attachment to various departments of the hospital, he added.

Calm was reported in most parts of Sudan on Monday after the warring parties signed a 72-hour ceasefire on Sunday. It was brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US and is meant to quell tensions and allow for the movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“Muhimbili Hospital will assist them in their learning, as they would do with local students, and upon completion of their studies, they may be offered the opportunity to do an internship at the hospital," he said.

Most hospitals is Sudan that are located near areas of clashes have been put out of service, according to local medics.

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate said 59 out of 82 hospitals in Khartoum and other states have been rendered out of service.

More than 800 people, including 330 children, have been killed in the conflict, and at least 2.2 million others displaced, with half of the refugees being minors, according to the United Nations.