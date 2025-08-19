AFRICA
The Central African Republic (CAR) will hold its general election on December 28, a government official confirmed on Tuesday.
Faustin Archange Touadera will seek a third term as Central African Republic's president on December 28, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2025

The Central African Republic (CAR) will hold its general election on December 28, after several postponements, a government official confirmed on Tuesday.

The citizens will vote in presidential, parliamentary, regional and municipal elections, Bruno Yapande, the territorial administration minister, told reporters following a meeting with the electoral authority, which is focused on updating the electoral register.

The electoral process is progressing rapidly, despite some challenges, he said.

Roughly 2.3 million voters are registered, with publication of the final electoral list expected on August 29, the minister said.

President to seek third term

President Faustin Archange Touadera, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, declared his intention in July to seek a third term.

He is credited with improvements in the security situation after years of conflict.

Last month, more than 70 rebels were disarmed and demobilised, according to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Those who surrendered are from the Union for Peace in the CAR (UPC) and the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (3R) rebel groups.

SOURCE:AA
