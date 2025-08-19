The Central African Republic (CAR) will hold its general election on December 28, after several postponements, a government official confirmed on Tuesday.

The citizens will vote in presidential, parliamentary, regional and municipal elections, Bruno Yapande, the territorial administration minister, told reporters following a meeting with the electoral authority, which is focused on updating the electoral register.

The electoral process is progressing rapidly, despite some challenges, he said.

Roughly 2.3 million voters are registered, with publication of the final electoral list expected on August 29, the minister said.

President to seek third term