Fears of severe humanitarian crisis in Sudan's El-Fasher grow amid siege
A Sudanese medical group has warned of a looming humanitarian disaster in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, amid a complete collapse in the health sector in the war-affected country.
El-Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur region, has witnessed intense fighting in recent months. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2025

A Sudanese medical group warned on Tuesday of a looming humanitarian disaster in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, amid a complete collapse in the health sector in the war-affected country.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said thousands of residents are at risk of death as hospitals in the city run out of essential drugs, including those for chronic illnesses, antibiotics, and emergency supplies.

Medical staff are reportedly unable to cope with the rising number of injuries and illnesses amid ongoing fighting.

“This situation threatens an imminent humanitarian catastrophe,” the network said, urging immediate international and regional intervention to provide medicines and open safe humanitarian corridors for unimpeded aid delivery.

'Urgent priority'

The statement blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for besieging the city and cutting off medical supplies.

“Saving the lives of civilians in El-Fasher is an urgent priority that cannot be delayed,” it said, calling on Sudan’s health authorities to coordinate with international organisations to secure emergency aid, including food and medical resources.

The warning comes days after an artillery attack on Abu Shouk displacement camp in El-Fasher killed at least 31 people, including women and children.

The network had blamed the RSF for that attack, warning of acute shortages in medical staff and supplies across the city.

Deadly war

El-Fasher has been under siege since May, with local groups repeatedly accusing the RSF of shelling civilian areas despite international calls to protect humanitarian corridors.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
