A Sudanese medical group warned on Tuesday of a looming humanitarian disaster in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, amid a complete collapse in the health sector in the war-affected country.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said thousands of residents are at risk of death as hospitals in the city run out of essential drugs, including those for chronic illnesses, antibiotics, and emergency supplies.

Medical staff are reportedly unable to cope with the rising number of injuries and illnesses amid ongoing fighting.

“This situation threatens an imminent humanitarian catastrophe,” the network said, urging immediate international and regional intervention to provide medicines and open safe humanitarian corridors for unimpeded aid delivery.

'Urgent priority'

The statement blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for besieging the city and cutting off medical supplies.

“Saving the lives of civilians in El-Fasher is an urgent priority that cannot be delayed,” it said, calling on Sudan’s health authorities to coordinate with international organisations to secure emergency aid, including food and medical resources.