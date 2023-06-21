SPORTS
UEFA suspends Jose Mourinho for 4 games
AS Roma's loss to Sevilla in the 2023 UEFA Europa final triggered an angry reaction from Jose Mourinho, who accused match officials of unfairness.
Jose Mourinho led AS Roma to the 2023 UEFA Europa final, but the club lost the trophy to Sevilla. Photo: AFP / AFP
June 21, 2023

UEFA has suspended AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho for four matches.

He allegedly abused a referee following the Italian club's defeat to Sevilla in the 2023 UEFA Europa League final.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) said it decided "to suspend AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho, for the next four UEFA club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate, for directing abusive language at a match official."

Record holders Sevilla won their seventh Europa League title on May 31 after the Spanish club beat Roma 4-1 on post-match penalties in Budapest.

Anger directed at referee

Mourinho fumed at match official Anthony Taylor in the parking lot of the Puskas Arena after the final whistle.

European football's governing body also fined Roma €50,000 ($55,000) for "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances" during the match.

The Italian club has also been banned from selling tickets to away supporters for the next UEFA competition match.

Roma, which finished sixth in the Italian Serie A league, was also given a €5,000 ($5,500) fine for "improper conduct."

The club will play in next season’s UEFA Europa League after qualifying, thanks to their position in the final standings.

