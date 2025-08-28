Kenya's reputation as the cradle of distance running is under siege after decades of dominance.
The country that gave us Eliud Kipchoge's historic sub-two-hour marathon and David Rudisha's unbroken world record of 1:40.91 in the 800m now faces a reckoning, as doping bans strike down its stars with alarming regularity.
Since 2017, nearly 130 Kenyan athletes have faced sanctions for alleged drug-related offences. This year alone, Kenya accounts for 17 of the 22 African athletes suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
The roll call of suspended athletes reads like a who's who of world-beaters. Emmaculate Anyango Achol, who ranks as the world's second-fastest woman over 10,000 metres, received a six-year ban after failing a test.
Marathon record holder Ruth Chepng'etich faces suspension after her samples revealed traces of hydrochlorothiazide.
Ronald Kimeli Kurgat, fresh from winning the Standard Chartered Marathon and its KSh 2 million prize last year, now serves a six-year ban following two failed tests.
Corrective campaign
Kenya is taking the challenge head-on, investing US $25 million in a five-year programme, which is in addition to an annual commitment of KSh 600 million ($4.6 million) pledged last November, according to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).
"Following the rise in doping cases, the agency has bolstered its investigations and intelligence unit to detect and investigate violations proactively," states a statement by ADAK exclusively to TRT Afrika.
The agency also reports progress through its Clean Sport Education campaign, which has been rolled out from grassroots to elite levels, including incorporating it into school curricula.
Athletes bound for the September 13-21 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo face "three mandatory out-of-competition tests" as part of ADAK's efforts to build a comprehensive database to flag suspicious performance spikes.
"These measures aim to ensure that only athletes who are clean represent Kenya, preserving our legacy while addressing the doping sanctions since 2015," the agency tells TRT Afrika.
The thin red line between ignorance and violation remains the biggest bugbear.
Sports medicine specialist Dr Fikunola Orafidiya from Nigeria, a nation that has had at least 10 elite athletes banned for doping violations, urges national athletics federations to push education and sensitisation programmes aggressively.
"Some banned substances are active ingredients in products you would least suspect to contain them, such as sunscreens or even inhalers for the common cold. Athletes must learn that they are responsible for everything that goes into their bodies. This isn't the coach's responsibility, or the team's," says Orafidiya.
Kenya's Roncer Kipkorir Konga, banned for three years from June after testing positive for testosterone and its metabolites, pleaded his innocence to AIU, claiming he may have unknowingly gotten contaminated after consuming a traditional herbal medicine prepared by his mother last December.
Orafidiya believes such appeals are ineffective if athletes remain unaware of the consequences of consuming or using a product without knowing what it contains.
"Ignorance can't be an excuse for athletes aiming for elite performance. Education is essential. Athletes must continuously update themselves about the active ingredients of any product that comes in contact with their bodies and cross-check with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) if they have doubts," he advises.
Call for counselling
Martin Keino, a celebrated Kenyan middle-distance runner who once paced athletes to seven world records, sees the crisis cutting deeper than lost medals.
"Our young athletes see national icons suspended or under suspicion, which leads to self-doubt. Trust in the system is shaken, and the pressure to prove oneself as clean continues to intensify," Keino tells TRT Afrika.
The psychological burden extends beyond individual athletes. "This brings an emotional toll, this feeling of shame, anger and humiliation that arises not only personally but nationally. And some may feel guilt by association despite competing clean," he explains.
Keino is convinced that a workable solution requires more than just enforcement.
"Our Kenyan athletes must proactively champion Clean Sport Education while emphasising transparency, education and accountability. They must embrace anti-doping education, attend regular workshops, and follow the updates on WADA's prohibited lists and outreach that includes both athletes and coaches," he says.
Road to redemption
So, can the weight of doping scandals be shed overnight as Kenya heads to Tokyo? After all, the race this time isn't just for medals, but for trust, pride and the very survival of its sporting legacy.
"ADAK is working with Athletics Kenya and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya to embed anti-doping briefings into team preparations, ensuring athletes are aware of their responsibilities. These efforts aim to empower athletes with the knowledge to comply with evolving regulations and reduce the risk of violations," says the national anti-doping agency.
Keino doesn't expect miracles, saying success would depend on factors beyond the participating contingent's ability and awareness.
"We need sports psychologists and public solidarity to help counter the demoralisation of our athletes. The doping allegations against some top athletes could have a ripple effect, ranging from fear to heightened vigilance," he says.
"A united response to the psychological pressures of the scandals can ensure Kenya’s story remains one of pride and not controversy."