Kenya's reputation as the cradle of distance running is under siege after decades of dominance.

The country that gave us Eliud Kipchoge's historic sub-two-hour marathon and David Rudisha's unbroken world record of 1:40.91 in the 800m now faces a reckoning, as doping bans strike down its stars with alarming regularity.

Since 2017, nearly 130 Kenyan athletes have faced sanctions for alleged drug-related offences. This year alone, Kenya accounts for 17 of the 22 African athletes suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The roll call of suspended athletes reads like a who's who of world-beaters. Emmaculate Anyango Achol, who ranks as the world's second-fastest woman over 10,000 metres, received a six-year ban after failing a test.

Marathon record holder Ruth Chepng'etich faces suspension after her samples revealed traces of hydrochlorothiazide.

Ronald Kimeli Kurgat, fresh from winning the Standard Chartered Marathon and its KSh 2 million prize last year, now serves a six-year ban following two failed tests.

Corrective campaign

Kenya is taking the challenge head-on, investing US $25 million in a five-year programme, which is in addition to an annual commitment of KSh 600 million ($4.6 million) pledged last November, according to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

"Following the rise in doping cases, the agency has bolstered its investigations and intelligence unit to detect and investigate violations proactively," states a statement by ADAK exclusively to TRT Afrika.

The agency also reports progress through its Clean Sport Education campaign, which has been rolled out from grassroots to elite levels, including incorporating it into school curricula.

Athletes bound for the September 13-21 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo face "three mandatory out-of-competition tests" as part of ADAK's efforts to build a comprehensive database to flag suspicious performance spikes.

"These measures aim to ensure that only athletes who are clean represent Kenya, preserving our legacy while addressing the doping sanctions since 2015," the agency tells TRT Afrika.

The thin red line between ignorance and violation remains the biggest bugbear.

Sports medicine specialist Dr Fikunola Orafidiya from Nigeria, a nation that has had at least 10 elite athletes banned for doping violations, urges national athletics federations to push education and sensitisation programmes aggressively.

"Some banned substances are active ingredients in products you would least suspect to contain them, such as sunscreens or even inhalers for the common cold. Athletes must learn that they are responsible for everything that goes into their bodies. This isn't the coach's responsibility, or the team's," says Orafidiya.