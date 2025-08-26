SPORTS
Madagascar beat Sudan 1-0 to qualify for CHAN 2024 final
Madagascar beat Sudan 1-0 in the semi-final of the CHAN 2024 tournament at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania on Tuesday.
Madagascar national football team beat Sudan 1-0 on August 26, 2025 to qualify for CHAN 2024 finals. / TRT Afrika English
August 26, 2025

Madagascar beat Sudan 1-0 in the semi-final of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania on Tuesday.

Madagascar's solitary goal was scored by striker Toky Niaina Rakotondraibe in the 116th minute of extra-time after the match ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

The match was largely even, with overall possession being 51% in favour of Madagascar.

Madagascar had to play part of the regulation time and the entire extra-time with ten men after Fenohasina Gilles Razafimaro was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute.

Morocco or Senegal test awaits Madagascar

Madagascar will now play against either Morocco or Senegal, who are the other semi-finalists in the CHAN 2024 tournament, which is co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Morocco and Senegal will battle it out at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda's capital Kampala later on Monday for a spot in the finals.

The finals will be played at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium in Kenya's capital Nairobi on August 30.

En route to the semi-final, Madagascar stunned the hosts, Kenya, 4-3 on post-match penalties after 1-1 draw in extra-time on August 22, while Morocco beat Tanzania 1-0, and Senegal triumphed 1-0 against Uganda.

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
