Madagascar beat Sudan 1-0 in the semi-final of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania on Tuesday.

Madagascar's solitary goal was scored by striker Toky Niaina Rakotondraibe in the 116th minute of extra-time after the match ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

The match was largely even, with overall possession being 51% in favour of Madagascar.

Madagascar had to play part of the regulation time and the entire extra-time with ten men after Fenohasina Gilles Razafimaro was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute.

Morocco or Senegal test awaits Madagascar