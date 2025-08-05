In a landmark step toward national unity and security, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) has convened the inaugural session of its newly established commission dedicated to the vision of a "Terror-Free Türkiye."

The commission’s work marks a significant turning point in Türkiye’s decades-long struggle against terrorism.

Presiding over the first session on Tuesday, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus declared the day “historic,” saying it would shape not only the present but also Türkiye’s future.

"There are moments in the history of nations that shape not only a single day but also the days to come. Today marks one of those defining moments," he said, addressing parliamentarians and members of the press.

'Silencing all weapons is the will of the people'

Kurtulmus emphasised that the commission's mission is to help eradicate terrorism entirely and promote lasting social peace.

“The silencing of all weapons and the dissolution of the organisation are not attributable to any individual, institution, or political entity,” he said. “It is the manifestation of the will of our august nation.”

He warned of the deep cost terrorism has exacted on Türkiye—not just in lives lost but in stalled progress and wasted resources.

"Had we been able to allocate our budget to development instead of combating terrorism, many schools, universities, and hospitals could have been built much earlier. We paid the greatest price with people's lives."

Emphasis on unity, Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood

A key theme in Kurtulmus’s remarks was national unity, particularly the fraternal ties between Turks and Kurds. Citing historical figures such as Salahaddin Ayyubi, Nureddin Zengi, Alparslan, and Kilicarslan, he underscored that the desire to live together is rooted in shared history and cultural heritage.