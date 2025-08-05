Türkiye is taking historic steps to safeguard the nation’s future, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday before chairing an annual meeting of the Supreme Military Council.

“Our struggle to make Türkiye the leading nation in its region within the reshaped global order continues, despite the traps set against us and the attacks from both within and beyond our borders,” said Erdogan, reading aloud a message he wrote at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, in a ceremonial visit before the meeting.

"We are taking historic steps to safeguard our nation's future, from security to democracy, from the economy to technology, from the defense industry to foreign policy," he added.