Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Tuesday that Israel was pursuing "a war of starvation and genocide" in Gaza, and denied accusations Cairo prevented life-saving aid from entering the Palestinian territory.

"The war in Gaza is no longer merely a war to achieve political goals or release hostages," Sisi told a press conference in Cairo along with his Vietnamese counterpart.

According to Sisi, "this (Gaza) war has long since surpassed any logic or justification, and has become a war of starvation and genocide".

"There is systematic genocide to eradicate the Palestinian cause," he said.

Rafah border crossing 'never closed'

Israel has heavily restricted aid into Gaza which is slipping into a catastrophic famine 22 months into the war.

Israel has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Following mounting international pressure on Israel, in late May aid has only began trickling into Gaza, which borders Israel and Egypt.

In response to what Sisi said were "bankrupt" accusations of Egypt's complicity in the siege, the president reiterated that the Rafah border crossing with Gaza was "never closed."