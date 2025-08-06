WORLD
2 min read
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
The executions come amid heightened tensions with Israel and a crackdown on alleged collaborators, as Iran vows swift justice following deadly Israeli air strikes.
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
The report said Vadi had "committed a wide range of crimes against the country's internal and external security. / AA
14 hours ago

Iran executed two men in separate cases on Wednesday, accusing one of spying for Israel and another of being a member of the Islamic State group, state media reported.

A report by the judiciary news website Mizanonline identified the alleged spy as Rouzbeh Vadi, who was accused of relaying classified information to Israel’s intelligence service, the Mossad.

Authorities said Vadi provided information about an Iranian nuclear scientist who was killed during Israel’s June air strikes on Iran, according to the report, which did not identify the scientist or the time and place of Vadi's arrest.

Vadi met the Mossad officers five times in Vienna, Austria, the report said.

Israel launched 12 days of air strikes in June, targeting Iran's top generals and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with barrages of missiles and drones.

The Israeli offensive killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of others, striking both military sites and residential areas.

Recommended

According to local media, at least a dozen nuclear scientists were killed.

Iran has, since the war, vowed swift trials for people arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

Iran separately hanged a member of Daesh on Wednesday after he was convicted of plotting sabotage, Mizanonline reported.

Officials accused Mehdi Aghazadeh of being a member of Daesh who participated in military training in Syria and Iraq before illegally entering Iran with a four-member team who were killed in a fight with Iranian security, the news site reported.

Authorities said Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the sentences of lower courts and followed full legal procedures before executing both men, Mizanonline reported.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us