Iran executed two men in separate cases on Wednesday, accusing one of spying for Israel and another of being a member of the Islamic State group, state media reported.

A report by the judiciary news website Mizanonline identified the alleged spy as Rouzbeh Vadi, who was accused of relaying classified information to Israel’s intelligence service, the Mossad.

Authorities said Vadi provided information about an Iranian nuclear scientist who was killed during Israel’s June air strikes on Iran, according to the report, which did not identify the scientist or the time and place of Vadi's arrest.

Vadi met the Mossad officers five times in Vienna, Austria, the report said.

Israel launched 12 days of air strikes in June, targeting Iran's top generals and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with barrages of missiles and drones.

The Israeli offensive killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of others, striking both military sites and residential areas.