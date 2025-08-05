Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye said that Kiev is working to organise a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the war-torn country.

In an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency on Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye Nariman Dzhelyalov said that Kiev is actively working on organising such a visit, which would be Erdogan’s first since the start of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.

The Turkish president last went to Ukraine amid a working visit to the eastern city of Lviv in August 2022.

“(Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy personally extended the invitation, and I reiterated it during my meeting with the Turkish president,” Dzhelyalov said, referring to his meeting with Erdogan early last month, when he presented his letter of credence.

Economic ties