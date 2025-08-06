AFRICA
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's government has repeatedly accused the UAE of backing RSF in the Sudanese conflict. / Reuters
18 hours ago

Sudan has accused the United Arab Emirates of sending foreign mercenaries to fight alongside the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces against the military in the country’s civil war.

The foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that the Sudanese government has “irrefutable evidence” confirming mercenaries from Colombia and some neighboring African countries were sponsored and financed by Emirati authorities.

The statement didn't share the evidence or name the neighboring countries.

“This unprecedented phenomenon poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region and across the continent,” the foreign ministry said, asserting that hundreds of thousands of mercenaries were hired from across the African continent.

Thousands killed

There was no immediate response from the UAE or Colombia.

Recommended

The civil war in Sudan erupted in April 2023 in Khartoum before spreading across the country following simmering tensions between the RSF and the army. The fighting has killed over 40,000 people, displaced as many as 12 million and pushed many to the brink of famine.

RELATEDTRT Global - Sudan hopes peace triumphs after SAF's Khartoum victory

Sudan has long accused the UAE of being involved in the war by supplying the RSF with weapons, but the Gulf country has denied that claim.

Disinformation campaign

A spokesperson for the Emirati government previously said that the UAE was the “target of a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at undermining our foreign policy, regional role and humanitarian efforts.”

Sudan's army and the RSF both have been accused of committing atrocities like ethnic cleansing, extrajudicial killings and sexual violence against civilians, including children.

SOURCE:AP
