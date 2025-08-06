Sudan has accused the United Arab Emirates of sending foreign mercenaries to fight alongside the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces against the military in the country’s civil war.

The foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that the Sudanese government has “irrefutable evidence” confirming mercenaries from Colombia and some neighboring African countries were sponsored and financed by Emirati authorities.

The statement didn't share the evidence or name the neighboring countries.

“This unprecedented phenomenon poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region and across the continent,” the foreign ministry said, asserting that hundreds of thousands of mercenaries were hired from across the African continent.

Thousands killed

There was no immediate response from the UAE or Colombia.