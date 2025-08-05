The economic development moves of African countries, regional integration projects and incentives for foreign investors are increasing the influence of the continent in the global arena with each passing day.

Eight agreements signed between Türkiye and Gabon

Africa, which is home to approximately 18% of the world's population, attracts the attention of many countries not only in terms of human resources but also with its growing consumer market.

Attracting attention with its rich natural resources such as gold, uranium, diamonds and oil, Africa has approximately 40% of the world's gold reserves, 60% of cobalt and a significant part of oil and natural gas reserves.

African countries, which are the centre of attraction for regional and global powers, are increasing their relations with China, the USA, the European Union, India and the Gulf countries day by day.

Apart from their regional importance and strategic location, African countries stand out not only as resource suppliers but also as active actors in global decision-making mechanisms.

Türkiye's presence in Africa is increasing in all areas

Türkiye, on the other hand, is increasing its relations with African countries day by day in different areas from infrastructure investments to development projects, and from military cooperation to training programmes.

According information obtained by AA correspondent from Turkish Foreign Affairs sources and compiled from open sources, Türkiye has increased the number of embassies in Africa from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2024 within the framework of its foreign policy towards the continent.

African countries have also increased their embassies in Türkiye, increasing the number from 10 in 2008 to 38 in 2024.

The increase in the number of Türkiye's diplomatic missions has brought success in all fields, especially in the political, economic and cultural fields. With this increase, while official contacts have intensified, the number of mutual high-level visits in the last five-year period has exceeded 500.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the world leader who has visited Africa the most

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made 53 visits to 31 African countries, making him the world leader who has visited the continent the most.

The number of agreements made by Türkiye with African countries has also increased greatly.

Türkiye has signed trade and economic cooperation agreements with 49 African countries, mutual promotion and protection of investments agreements with 32 countries, agreement on the prevention of double taxation with 17 countries, military framework agreement with 35 countries, military training cooperation agreement with 21 countries, defence industry cooperation agreement with 29 countries.

In addition, business councils were established with 49 African countries.

Trade volume increased nine-fold