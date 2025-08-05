The economic development moves of African countries, regional integration projects and incentives for foreign investors are increasing the influence of the continent in the global arena with each passing day.
Eight agreements signed between Türkiye and Gabon
Africa, which is home to approximately 18% of the world's population, attracts the attention of many countries not only in terms of human resources but also with its growing consumer market.
Attracting attention with its rich natural resources such as gold, uranium, diamonds and oil, Africa has approximately 40% of the world's gold reserves, 60% of cobalt and a significant part of oil and natural gas reserves.
African countries, which are the centre of attraction for regional and global powers, are increasing their relations with China, the USA, the European Union, India and the Gulf countries day by day.
Apart from their regional importance and strategic location, African countries stand out not only as resource suppliers but also as active actors in global decision-making mechanisms.
Türkiye's presence in Africa is increasing in all areas
Türkiye, on the other hand, is increasing its relations with African countries day by day in different areas from infrastructure investments to development projects, and from military cooperation to training programmes.
According information obtained by AA correspondent from Turkish Foreign Affairs sources and compiled from open sources, Türkiye has increased the number of embassies in Africa from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2024 within the framework of its foreign policy towards the continent.
African countries have also increased their embassies in Türkiye, increasing the number from 10 in 2008 to 38 in 2024.
The increase in the number of Türkiye's diplomatic missions has brought success in all fields, especially in the political, economic and cultural fields. With this increase, while official contacts have intensified, the number of mutual high-level visits in the last five-year period has exceeded 500.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the world leader who has visited Africa the most
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made 53 visits to 31 African countries, making him the world leader who has visited the continent the most.
The number of agreements made by Türkiye with African countries has also increased greatly.
Türkiye has signed trade and economic cooperation agreements with 49 African countries, mutual promotion and protection of investments agreements with 32 countries, agreement on the prevention of double taxation with 17 countries, military framework agreement with 35 countries, military training cooperation agreement with 21 countries, defence industry cooperation agreement with 29 countries.
In addition, business councils were established with 49 African countries.
Trade volume increased nine-fold
Türkiye's trade volume with Africa increased from $4.3 billion in 2002 to $36.6 billion by the end of 2024, an increase of approximately nine times.
Türkiye's investments in Africa increased from $67 million in 2003 to $10 billion in 2024.
In addition, by the end of 2024, Turkish contractors have undertaken 2,031 projects in Africa worth a total of $97 billion.
Upon the invitation of the African Finance Corporation (AFC), Türk Eximbank, Türkiye's official export finance institution, became AFC's first non-African shareholder in December 2023.
Turkish Airlines flies to 62 cities in 41 African countries
Around 62,000 African students were furthering their education in Türkiye by the end of 2024 under Türkiye Scholarships programme.
In addition, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has 22 active representative offices in Africa.
YEI and TMV contribute to education in Africa
Yunus Emre Institute (YEI), Turkish Cultural Centre, also gives Turkish lessons to Africans in 18 centres in 15 African countries and promotes Turkish culture.
The Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV) provides education to around 25,000 students in 27 African countries, with more than 230 institutions.
Türkiye also carries out studies in the field of health, and it pioneered the establishment of Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital in Somalia, Nyala Hospital in Sudan and Niger- Türkiye Friendship Hospital in Niger.
A trusted actor
Türkiye, which is a reliable actor in the Horn of Africa region, also continues its initiatives for the peace and stability of the region.
In this context, Türkiye has played a facilitating role in the negotiations between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somaliland regional government since 2013.
In addition, meetings were held with the parties within the scope of the Ankara Process, which is the mediation initiative initiated by Türkiye in July 2024 between Ethiopia and Somalia.
In this context, the Ankara Declaration was signed at the meetings held in Ankara on December 11, 2024, upon the invitation of President Erdoğan.