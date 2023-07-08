By Charles Mgbolu

The jewel in the women's football crown is at stake, and the beautiful game's equivalent of a continental drift is what pundits are keeping an eye out for as they weigh in on the prospects of some talented African teams up against the best at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Nigeria and South Africa will be joined by debutants Morocco and Zambia in the race for glory, from July 20 to August 20, in stadiums across cities in Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 edition of the premier tournament is the ninth, and will feature 33 teams in action.

The question on the lips of fans and analysts alike is: Can any of the African teams go the distance?

Prospects, worries

Africa had a strong representation in the men's 2022 World Cup, with Morocco stunning the world and finishing fourth in the tournament held in Qatar.

More than a couple of the women's teams could potentially do even better, albeit with some ifs or buts thrown in.

"It's so difficult to tell right now. The teams have so much talent and great prospects; yet the majority have been bedevilled by so many challenges leading up to the competition that I worry this will have an adverse impact on their game when it all begins," Victor Okhani, a radio sports broadcaster in Lagos, tells TRT Afrika.

His worries might be legitimate. Nigeria, for example, have had a troubling few weeks as the tournament inches closer, with the Super Falcons coach worried the team have not had enough time to camp and bond before their first game against Canada on July 21.

Good feeling

"This is absolutely critical for teams because it helps build synergy," Okhani explains.

He is fairly optimistic in his analysis of the Moroccan side's capability of emulating their male counterparts in football's ultimate test.

"I have got a really good feeling about Morocco. They may not be experienced at this level of football, but the overall improvements in their gameplay are remarkable," says Okhani.

"Plus, their level of coaching is very good, and they do not have all of the infighting and sloppy arrangements from football federations that continue to impact the performance of players."

Lotan Salapei, a Kenyan sports journalist, has his flag of hope raised for South Africa's Banyana Banyana.

"They have so much potential and talent packed into that team, and I see them getting out of their group," he says with all the excitement of an optimist. "If they could win a game and draw other matches, then I see them getting past the group stages."

Towering hill

Salapei worries for Nigeria, though, despite the richness of the team's talent. "I am disappointed about the group they are in. It's so difficult. Morocco is also in a difficult group. Nigeria will have to count on the experience of their star-studded team to navigate," he says.

"Nigeria has Asisat, who plays for Barcelona, and other talented players, but to be honest, it would take a miracle to escape. They are playing against Australia, who will be thirsty and who believe they have a point to prove, plus Canada, and you know how great North American teams are."

Zambia also have a towering hill to surmount. The country is debuting at this level of competition, and will have to go past Spain and Japan, who were the 2011 winners and runners-up in 2015 respectively. The US triumphed at the last women's World Cup, held in France in 2019.

The grouping

Group A: New Zealand (CO-HOSTS), Norway, the Philippines, and Switzerland

Group B: Australia (CO-HOSTS), Ireland, Nigeria, and Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, and Japan

Group D: England, Haita, Denmark, and China

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, and Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, and Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

As African teams travel to the global tournament, many sports analysts say they can display spectacular performances if given all the required support by their countries and fans while for their part, they should put in their best with patriotism and love of the continent.