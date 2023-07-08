AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana to increase inmates’ feeding funds
Besides feeding challenges, Ghanaian prisons are also facing an overcrowding problem.
Ghana to increase inmates’ feeding funds
Ghana had 14.097 prisoners as at May 2022. Photo: AP / AP
July 8, 2023

The Ghanaian government has pledged more funds for the inmates’ feeding programme after prison authorities revealed they were facing challenges feeding convicted persons.

The government has been spending an average of 1.80 Ghanaian Cedi ($0.16) to feed each inmate daily, Isaac Kofi Egyir, the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, told a parliamentary accounts committee in the capital Accra on Friday.

As at May 2022, prisons in the West African country had about 14,097 inmates against a capacity of 9,945, the Ghana Prisons Service said at the time.

On Friday, the members of parliament wondered how prison authorities were managing to feed one person on $0.16 only, every day.

Overcrowded facilities

Egyir said the prisons service owns food crop farms, which help in complementing the foodstuff acquired using government funds.

“We have farms all over the country. It is our farms that have stood in since the problems of feeding arose. That is what we are doing to complement the government’s efforts in feeding the inmates,” Egyir said.

Deputy Interior Minister Naana Eyiah said the government will increase the average amount of money allocated for the daily feeding of each inmate, Ghana News Agency reports.

Egyir said overcrowding also remains a key challenge in Ghanaian prisons.

The overcrowding rate had, however, reduced from 72.41% in 2007 to 41.7% as at May 2022.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us