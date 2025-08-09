AFRICA
2 min read
DR Congo accuses rebels of civilian killings despite truce
The continuing violence could threaten Qatar-led efforts to get DR Congo and the rebels to sign a permanent peace deal by the goal of August 18.
DR Congo accuses rebels of civilian killings despite truce
M23 rebels claimed vast territories in eastern DR Congo at the beginning of the year. / Getty
August 9, 2025

Rebels have killed at least 80 people in eastern DR Congo in recent weeks, Congolese authorities said, despite the ongoing Qatar-led peace process aiming to end the conflict.

The army said in a statement late Friday that it is “fiercely condemning a series of mass murders of civilians by the RDF/M23-AFC coalition" in South Kivu, including of 80 people on August 4 in the village of Nyaborongo, and of six civilians, including two minors, on July 24 in the village of Lumbishi.

“In addition to this excessive criminality, the M23/AFC is engaged in the forced recruitment of young people, including minors, to join their illegal organization,” the statement said.

The continuing violence could threaten Qatar-led efforts to get Congo and the rebels to sign a permanent peace deal by the goal of August 18. One of the deal’s conditions is the protection of civilians and safe return of millions of people displaced by the conflict.

There was no immediate comment from M23 rebel group.

Targeting villages

Earlier this month, the the UN human rights chief said that M23 killed 319 people over the past month in a different part of the region, describing the toll as one of the largest documented in such attacks since the M23 rebels resurfaced in 2022.

Recommended

Citing firsthand accounts, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said in a statement that the rebels targeted four villages in North Kivu province’s Rutshuru territory between July 9 and July 21.

M23 denied the accusations and called the UN statement “unverified and politically motivated.”

“These allegations constitute a blatant manipulation of the facts, a violation of basic principles of impartiality, and a serious attack on the credibility of UN institutions,” said Lawrence Kanyuka, the spokesperson for the Congo River Alliance, an umbrella organization which includes M23.

“We call for the opening of an independent investigation and hope that the organizations that published this report can participate in it.”

Declaration of principles

The M23 rebel group earlier this year seized two key cities in eastern Congo in a major escalation . Congo has long been wracked by deadly conflict in its mineral-rich east, with more than 100 armed groups active.

The two sides on July 19 signed a declaration of principles in Qatar to end the fighting and commit to a comprehensive peace agreement that would include the restoration of state authorities in key eastern cities controlled by the insurgents.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Namibia's central bank lowers 2025, 2026 economic growth forecasts
Rwanda rejects UN's report linking it to civilian deaths in eastern DRC
Sudan paramilitary attack kills over 40 in Darfur camp: rescuers
Nigerian military kills over 100 'bandits' in air, ground raids
Erdogan: UN must undergo serious reform to fulfil mandate as it marks 80th anniversary
Colombia presidential candidate dies after June rally shooting
African Development Bank offers $500m for Ethiopia mega airport
World reacts to Israel's killings of Al Jazeera journalists
Ghana buries officials killed in military helicopter crash
Somali military kills Al Shabab terrorist group's head of finance
Algeria, Somalia set up joint economic team
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
US indicts Ugandan national for conspiracy to supply weapons worth $58 million
Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us