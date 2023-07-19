During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia emphasised the significance of cooperation in many fields.

The leaders of the two countries met to discuss the importance of increasing cooperation in various sectors.

On Wednesday, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications released a statement on the topics discussed in the meeting.

Infrastructure, construction, defence, renewable energy, tourism, mineral industries, agriculture, food industries, cultural and sports partnerships and global health initiatives were some of the topics discussed in the meeting.

They also discussed combating terrorism and collaborating to resolve conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, and Ukraine.

The Gulf’s thrust on renewable energy gains significance in light of Saudi Arabia's commitment to bring its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Regarding the climate crisis, both sides emphasised the significance of following the principles outlined in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Also, "the importance of activating and strengthening cooperation in the fields of transport and various logistics services was expressed, and increasing the number of flights between the two countries was discussed," according to the statement.

Conflict resolution

Concerning Yemen, both sides emphasised the crucial need to fully support the United Nations and regional initiatives to achieve a comprehensive political resolution to the Yemeni crisis.

"The Turkish side praised the Kingdom's efforts and numerous initiatives aimed at encouraging dialogue and reconciliation between the Yemeni parties and its role in providing and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to all regions of Yemen," the statement said.

According to the Communications Directorate, the two nations also highlighted the significance of Iran's commitment to the peaceful nature of its nuclear program and its transparent cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Palestinian cause and the conflict in Sudan were also among the regional issues discussed during the meeting.

The sides "expressed their condemnation of the continuous Israeli aggressions and provocations in the occupied Palestinian territories," the statement said.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, both sides emphasised the importance of ending it through negotiations and international law, prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

They praised humanitarian assistance and the significance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in supporting global food security.