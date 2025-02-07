By Mengesha Michael

Africa was originally dubbed the “Dark Continent” by Welsh journalist and explorer Henry Morton Stanley, who saw Africa as mysterious.

Its landscapes and cultures were largely unknown to many outsiders until the late nineteenth century.

Africa’s history is often overshadowed by tales of war, adversity, and struggle, which resonate with untold narratives.

Yet Africa holds the world’s oldest record of human technological achievements that laid a profound legacy for technological advances.

It’s crucial to acknowledge Africa’s past and utilize its untapped potential for a bright future as we journey through the advancements of our modern world.

Ancient wisdom

Since the beginning of time, Africa has laid the fundamental foundation for human civilization.

Our ancestors in ancient African societies pioneered innovations that remain relevant today.

Consider the Egyptians, who formulated mathematical textbooks containing concepts still fundamental to our educational systems.

Their knowledge of fractions, geometric formulas, understanding algorithmic calculations such as pi, and the architectural brilliance exemplified by the pyramids reveal a lot about Africa’s intellectual capabilities, advanced engineering, and craftsmanship from ages ago.

Africa is home to the earliest examples of astronomy and mathematics.

Perhaps the earliest man-made construction is Adam’s calendar stone circles in South Africa.

About 44,000 years ago, tally sticks and bones were used in place of calculators.

Moreover, the Dogon people of Mali remain inspiring in their advanced understanding of celestial bodies, which still challenges modern comprehension.

In other sectors, like agriculture and medicine, Africa is considered to be at the forefront.

In medicine, traditional African plants used in ancient times have been adopted and continue to be used by today’s doctors.

The knowledge of inoculation against smallpox has been known to the Akan people of West Africa.

Agriculturally, farming was believed to be entrenched on the banks of the Nile.

Hidden legacy

Contrary to prevalent misconceptions, pre-colonial Africa was a center of significant innovations.

Rapid spread of sophisticated agricultural practices, metalworking techniques, and architectural wonders. Crafts such as boat building by the Mali and Songhai people.

Boats, which were capable of withstanding turmoil in seas equivalent to the size of Viking boats, were crucial for fishing, trade, and communication along the coasts and rivers.

Despite these early developments, the colonial era ushered in a complex technological dynamic.

Technologies like the telegraph, railroad, steamboat, and rifles were introduced.

But these technologies were applied strategically and often used to disrupt and obstruct indigenous progress.

The imposition of these foreign technologies disrupted traditional practices, leading to social and economic disorders.

While the colonial era witnessed the introduction of certain technologies, the overall impact involved a blend of exploitation, destruction, and adaptation that paved the way for the difficulties and opportunities encountered in post-colonial times.

Post-independence, Africa faced intricate challenges and opportunities, impacting its technological trajectory.

In the aftermath of colonial rule, newly independent nations engaged in building strong infrastructure and technological capabilities.

Many countries have made significant strides in improving education and innovation, fostering a generation of skilled professionals.

However, continuous economic disparities and political instability posed hurdles to extensive and widespread technological developments.

In recent decades, while progress has been evident, addressing issues like the digital divide and ensuring inclusive access to technology remains a crucial task for unlocking Africa’s full technological potential.

The leapfrogging phenomenon

Leapfrogging refers to the rapid advancement or skipping of conventional or traditional stages of development or technology. Africa’s technological advancements are a testament to its impressive leapfrogging phenomenon.

The continent’s journey, especially in terms of digital transformation such as mobile technology, indicates its capacity to advance beyond traditional developmental stages.

While highlighting the widespread use of smartphones, it also aids other industries that are ready for growth on socioeconomic fronts.

According to the African leapfrog index, which evaluates nations’ digital economic frameworks, Kenya and South Africa are leading the digital transition, followed by Nigeria, Egypt, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

Each country has its own unique strengths and challenges on its digital journey.

Kenya and South Africa aim to elevate specific sectors such as creating digital jobs and digital freelancing to be competitive in the global marketplace.

The latter countries on their part, are concentrating on enhancing foundational aspects like building reliable, solid infrastructure, reliance on digital payments, providing digital government services, internet affordability, skill development, and investments in power and internet disruptions.

The pros and cons of Africa’s tech revolution

Probably the most critical element in this transformation has been Africa’s willingness to embrace change.

Unlike other more established economic places, Africa has welcomed technology, particularly mobile money, which allows the continent to navigate economic developments.

The leap accelerated numerous rapid impacts, from mobile banking revolutionizing access to renewable energy initiatives to lighting up homes, health care, agriculture, and driving sustainability.

Which in turn created jobs, growth, openness of markets, and pricing, among other things.

In the fast-paced world of western technology, people are either shaking things up or being shaken up.

However, in budding start-up scenes such as in Africa, entrepreneurs don’t have the luxury to disrupt or cause chaos because there are no established industries to do so.

Instead, they must craft something new by offering a product or service that hasn’t been seen before to become the foundation for others to build on, aiming for a wider audience.

While progress is evident, it’s important to acknowledge the existing socioeconomic problems and poor governance in Africa.

These challenges have also resulted in the persistent issue of brain drain, which poses a threat to Africa’s potential.

To leverage the ingenuity of its people, Africa must focus on developing its economies, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and governance systems to prevent talented individuals from migrating for better lives and opportunities abroad.

Future prospects

Africa’s current growth positions it as an untapped market, and investors are certainly looking to the continent as a space for innovation and startup technologies.

The private sector will certainly drive growth in Africa as the continent continues its process of evolution in due time.

Africa’s growing partnership with prominent BRICS nations offers promising benefits for economic and technological advancements, which include agreements on building sustainable energy, manufacturing, organic agriculture, a strong institutional framework, trade, and multilateral cooperation.

The continent's readiness to explore innovative financial solutions is also showcased by nations such as Senegal and Tunisia, whose pioneering efforts in launching blockchain-based digital currencies mark a significant milestone.

This indicates the continent’s rapid adoption and eagerness towards an advanced financial ecosystem.

Africa’s journey from past brilliance to a future with digital dawn reflects innovation, resilience, and untapped potential, with a thoughtful approach that involves recognizing historical nuances, addressing current disparities, and forging a future where technology is a tool for inclusive progress rather than a means of control.

This will subsequently unveil a new narrative that guides the world to acknowledge Africa’s past contributions and embrace its ability to shape a brighter tech-driven future.

The author, Mengesha Michael is an Eritrean journalist, entrepreneur, freelance writer and content creator.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, viewpoints and editorial policies of TRT Afrika.

