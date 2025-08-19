The Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels have not backed out of their peace process despite missing a deadline for an agreement, mediator Qatar said on Tuesday.

"Both parties are engaging very positively. We are engaging with them also... and we are committed to the process," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a regular news briefing.

The Congolese government and M23 rebels signed a ceasefire agreement in July aimed at leading to a permanent end to the fighting that has devastated eastern DRC.

Under the terms of the deal, which followed talks in Qatar, the parties were to begin peace talks on August 8 and finalise an agreement by August 18.

'Willingness to agree'

Despite the deadline having expired, Ansari said there was still willingness to continue the process.