AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Coups and Africa: Things you need to know
Military coups have recently become a regular occurrence in western Africa after a lull  in the early 2000s.
Coups and Africa: Things you need to know
Niger is the latest country to experience a coup in Africa. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 29, 2023

What is a coup?

Coup is an attempt to unseat an incumbent leader or seize power. “Coup” is a French-borrowed term, which means a blow or a strike.

The sudden violent seizure of power from an incumbent leader is also called Coup d’état.

What are the different types of coups?

The breakthrough coup:Opposing group(s) of civilian or military overthrow the seated leader(s) and install themselves as the nation’s new rulers.

The guardian coup: Power seizure by one elite group from another elite group. For example, an army general overthrows a king or president.

The veto coup: In a veto coup, the military steps in to prevent radical political change.

Which African countries have experienced coups?

Out of 54 countries on the African continent, 45 have had at least one coup attempt since 1950.

Which African countries experienced the most coup attempts?

• Sudan is the African country with the most coups attempted and successful.

• Since gaining independence from Britain in 1956, there have been 17 attempted coups and six successful coups in 1958, 1969, 1985, 1989, 2019 and 2021.

• Followed by Burundi with 11 attempts (6 successful and 5 failed) and Ghana with 10 attempts (5 successful and 5 failed).

Which African countries have never experienced any form of military coup in their history?

• Botswana

• Mauritius

• Senegal

• Cape Verde

• Malawi

• Eritrea

• Namibia

• South Sudan

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
