Three people, including a woman, robbed an international brand store in the French capital of Paris on Tuesday at gunpoint and made away with luxury items worth between $11 million and $16.45 million.

Two men and a woman armed with handguns stormed the Piaget shop, a well-known Swiss brand selling expensive watches and gold ornaments, in Paris’ District 2 and collected luxury items and escaped, the daily Le Figaro reported, citing police and judicial sources.

The suspects appeared to be South Americans, the sources told the daily, which did not specify the exact details of the stolen items.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to the newspaper that an investigation has been launched and that the robbery resulted in the loss of $11 to $16.45 million.​​​​​​​